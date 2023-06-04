The Society for Women Empowerment (SWE) has accused Lucky Aiyedatiwa, the deputy governor of Ondo state, of assaulting his wife, Oluwaseun

SWE's national coordinator, Damilola Charles, criticised the alleged act and called on the first lady of Ondo state, Betty Akeredolu, to intervene

However, Aiyedatiwa's spokesperson, Kenneth Odusola-Stevenson, denied the allegations, stating that they were baseless and motivated by malicious intent

Ondo state - A group called the Society for Women Empowerment (SWE) has accused Lucky Aiyedatiwa, the deputy governor of Ondo state, of assaulting his wife, Oluwaseun.

Damilola Charles, the national coordinator of SWE, expressed concern over the alleged act and criticised the attempt to cover it up.

Ondo deputy governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa has denied the wife battery allegations levelled against him. Photo credit: @LuckyAiyedatiwa

Source: Twitter

Charles called on Betty Akeredolu, the first lady of Ondo state, to intervene and advocate for the rights of Nigerian women.

Public office holders are expected to serve as role models - SWE

In a statement reported by TheCable, SWE's coordinator, Charles, stated that it is unacceptable for a deputy governor to physically assault his wife and cause her serious harm.

He said public officeholders are expected to uphold high moral standards and serve as role models.

Accoring to the group, the severity of the assault, allegedly making the wife to flee to the United Kingdom for her safety, raised concerns about the deputy governor's conduct.

Ondo deputy governor Aiyedatiwa denies allegations

Meanwhile, Kenneth Odusola-Stevenson, the spokesperson for Aiyedatiwa, denied the allegations made against the deputy governor.

He emphasised that Oluwaseun, who has been living and working in the UK for years, frequently travels between Nigeria and the European country.

Odusola-Stevenson said that the accusations of domestic abuse were baseless and motivated by malicious intent.

He also highlighted the deputy governor's right to privacy regarding his family matters and stated that there has never been any instance of domestic violence between Aiyedatiwa and his wife.

“The said allegation of domestic abuse against the person of the deputy governor is a figment of the imagination of those behind it and their ungodly intentions to cause crisis in the state had been known for weeks and therefore such falsehood did not come as a surprise,” he said.

Source: Legit.ng