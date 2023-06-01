An old woman who likes keeping fit stormed the gym in grand style and lifted heavy weights like a young person

She captured the video of her workout session and posted it on TikTok, and the clip has gathered multiple positive reactions

Young people who have seen the video on TikTok are praising the old woman and saying they would emulate her

A video shows an old woman performing strenuous exercises at the gym in other to keep fit.

The video posted by @seniorcoachh has gone viral on the platform and got many young people talking.

In the video, the woman was seen lifting a heavy weight while standing strong like a young person.

Video of 71-year-old woman keeping fit at gym goes viral

She used her two hands to carry the weight up and down as if she was preparing for a boxing contest.

Other videos on her TikTok handle show that the woman is a fitness enthusiast who takes time to work on her body.

She looks very fit with big muscles and a flat tummy, making young people envy her.

The woman captioned the video:

"When you looked back over your shoulder at everything you’ve done. Put the good memories in your pocket and let the bad ones make you strong."

Watch the video below:

TikTok users react to video of old woman performing exercises

@elsaf said:

"Congratulations! The state of mind is health and longevity, your are the best."

@Sellyb1964 commented:

"This is the 1st time seeing fit granny. Congrats! I hope you will reach 100 years healthy."

@natalie said:

"My biggest inspiration."

@Momo love commented:

"This is awesome."

@pheliciaangus said:

"I would love to look like her."

@stella2 said:

"It's not the age, it's how you treat yourself. Good work mama."

@songhombuesuccess said:

"I'm proud of you mum."

@HOT & SPICY MARIE said:

"Mama you rock. When I grow up I wanna be like you."

Video of old man who looks fit goes viral

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man who is over 70 years old still works out to keep fit.

In a video he posted on TikTok, the man said his aim is to grow older and healthier.

He looks very fit, like a young person, and he says he achieved the look without medicine.

