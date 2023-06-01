"I Want to Look Like Her": Old Woman With Big Muscles and Flat Tummy Storms the Gym, Lifts Heavy Weights
- An old woman who likes keeping fit stormed the gym in grand style and lifted heavy weights like a young person
- She captured the video of her workout session and posted it on TikTok, and the clip has gathered multiple positive reactions
- Young people who have seen the video on TikTok are praising the old woman and saying they would emulate her
A video shows an old woman performing strenuous exercises at the gym in other to keep fit.
The video posted by @seniorcoachh has gone viral on the platform and got many young people talking.
In the video, the woman was seen lifting a heavy weight while standing strong like a young person.
Video of 71-year-old woman keeping fit at gym goes viral
She used her two hands to carry the weight up and down as if she was preparing for a boxing contest.
Other videos on her TikTok handle show that the woman is a fitness enthusiast who takes time to work on her body.
She looks very fit with big muscles and a flat tummy, making young people envy her.
The woman captioned the video:
"When you looked back over your shoulder at everything you’ve done. Put the good memories in your pocket and let the bad ones make you strong."
Watch the video below:
TikTok users react to video of old woman performing exercises
@elsaf said:
"Congratulations! The state of mind is health and longevity, your are the best."
@Sellyb1964 commented:
"This is the 1st time seeing fit granny. Congrats! I hope you will reach 100 years healthy."
@natalie said:
"My biggest inspiration."
@Momo love commented:
"This is awesome."
@pheliciaangus said:
"I would love to look like her."
@stella2 said:
"It's not the age, it's how you treat yourself. Good work mama."
@songhombuesuccess said:
"I'm proud of you mum."
@HOT & SPICY MARIE said:
"Mama you rock. When I grow up I wanna be like you."
Video of old man who looks fit goes viral
In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man who is over 70 years old still works out to keep fit.
In a video he posted on TikTok, the man said his aim is to grow older and healthier.
He looks very fit, like a young person, and he says he achieved the look without medicine.
