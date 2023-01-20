A video shared on TikTok shows some students of Babcock University waiting for a lecturer who fixed a class for 7 am

According to a student, the lecturer fixed a class with them for 7 am and they all turned up out of fear

In the viral video, the students were seen leaning on the wall of a corridor waiting patiently for the lecturer

Massive reactions have trailed a viral video of some students of Babcock University waiting patiently for a lecturer.

The viral video showed the students looking tired as they waited for the lecturer who fixed an early class for 7 am.

Lecturer fixes class for 7 am Photo Credit: @w3onm4rs/TikTok

The video was shared by one of the students who claimed that the lecturer has bipolar disorder.

According to the student, everybody came on time for the lecture because nobody wanted trouble from the lecturer.

Sadly, they got to the venue and discovered that the lecturer was yet to arrive and they were made to stand and wait.

In the video, the students stood outside the lecture room since the lecturer was late for the class.

Some of them leaned on the wall while pressing their phones to keep themselves busy as they waited.

The caption on the video read:

"POV: 7 am class and the lecturer is bipolar. Cause nobody wants wahala this morning."

Social media reactions

@angusjoho said:

"If na me I for don go house. Make the lecturer come beat me."

@LYING AHH HŒS wrote:

"Which department is this una dress like say na church una dey go."

@Joyce commented:

"This kind crowd for 7am class I will make it one day."

@Anastasia said:

"Just imagine the lecturer seeing this with your caption."

@bigger replied:

"Na Mr. J.J do us Science Laboratory Technology student this thing that man no go ever make heaven at all make he enter class before you mtcheew."

@Nigerian Food In Uk reacted:

"This used to be owolabi class in SAT but nothing last forever not even powers."

Watch the video below:

