A Nigerian man named Yemi Mobolade has emerged as the mayor of Colorado Springs, USA, after defeating a strong opponent

Yemi scored 57% of the vote to defeat the strong Republican candidate, Wayne Williams, who got 43% of the vote cast

In what has been described as a political earthquake, Yemi, who migrated to the USA in 2010, will become the first Black mayor of the city

Yemi won the election as the Mayor of Colorado Spring, USA.

Williams, who has since concealed defeat and congratulated Yemi, scored only 43% of the total votes cast.

Yemi, who migrated to the USA in 2010, owns businesses in the city, and his victory has been described as a political earthquake.

Yemi Mobolade is an independent candidate

Yemi contested the election as an independent candidate. A campaign pitch on his website said:

"I am a political independent with experience bringing communities together and unifying people around a common purpose. I've successfully elevated residents, small businesses, and entrepreneurs to economic security, and I've identified innovative ways to make our city work for ALL OF US.

"Times are hard and we need a leader who dares to move forward with all citizens in mind. As mayor I will lead us into a future as people not content with the status quo but equipped for greatness that can only be achieved together."

After he was declared winner of the election, an elated Yemi said:

“This is our win. We are Colorado Springs. It’s a new day in our beloved city. Do you believe that? Colorado Springs will be become an inclusive, culturally rich, economically prosperous, safe and vibrant city.”

The Colorado Sun reports that Yemi will become the first Black man to hold the post of Mayor in Colorado Springs.

Nigerians who won legislative seats the US

No less than eight politicians of Nigerian descent in the US have won their legislative seats in the state elections of Georgia, Pennsylvania and Minnesota.

They are Segun Adeyina, Gabe Okoye, Solomon Adesanya, Tish Naghise, Phil Olaleye, Carol Kazeem, Oye Owolewa and Esther Agbaje.

The chairman of the Nigerian Diaspora Commission, Abike Debiri-Erewa, confirmed the development on her verified Twitter handle.

