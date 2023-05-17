In a captivating viral video, a man shared an inspiring journey from a modest coding setup to a lavish tech haven

The video showcases his remarkable transformation, highlighting the stark contrast between his early days of coding with limited resources and his current state-of-the-art setup

The viral video has sparked a wave of inspiration and admiration, resonating with aspiring coders and tech enthusiasts

A man has shared his transformation tale from his humble beginnings to a far better status.

In a video shared by @codingba on TikTok, a man could be seen with glasses while sitting in front of a desk adorned with just two screens.

Coder shares mouthwatering transformation video. Photo source: TikTok/@codingba

Source: TikTok

According to the caption, it can be disclosed that the first image represented his early days of coding, where he had minimal gadgets to work with.

Going From Grass to Grace

The man's coding environment evolved into a more comfortable and sophisticated space. The video showed an upgrade in his tools and gadgets with a relaxing ambience.

The man could be seen casually sipping his wine while sitting In Front of a panoramic view with multiple screens.

Many took to the comment section to praise him for his hard work and diligence. Others also saw it as an inspiration to do better.

Social media reaction:

@gbplengendfx said:

"He finally managed to get a shirt... I am Kidding.. bravo brother."

@robert_tinashe0 said:

"He got rid of the spectacles he can now see."

@willyposh commented:

"Thank God for everything… you even de chill with wine. ENJOY...GREETER HEIGHT"

@olamphzy said:

"How long does this take? Tired already."

@iprojectbaby said:

"I'm currently learning programming. Could you advise me on how you made it this far?"

Source: Legit.ng