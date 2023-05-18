A heartbroken lady returned to a man she turned down and got the embarrassment and shock of her life

Over a year ago, the man had indicated an interest in dating her but she declined and he did not push further

This time, the lady criticised him for giving up on her easily, saying she had wanted him to try harder to see his seriousness and confessed her feelings for him

A lady named Liz was left embarrassed after she summoned the courage to message a man she turned down.

In a released WhatsApp conversation, she told Fred that she was not happy and actually liked him but wanted him to try harder.

According to Liz, she did not accept his request on the first trial because she wanted to be chased to see the extent of his love for her.

She slammed him for giving up so easily and expressed her desire to see them begin dating. The man however stopped her in her tracks politely, saying he is already in a relationship with her friend Kate.

He said he asked her out on the first attempt and she consented. Liz really felt bad.

Reactions on social media

Osinachii said:

"I need this guy's autograph on my forehead."

Øffïxïâł Âłëxîś said:

"The three trial thingy really got me... Try harder na barrow ah de push??"

Ade Ogo said:

"Person wey pass test con still jam her breakfast.

"E be things."

Addo Irene said:

"Did na wetin some girls deserve.

"How you go dey form hard guy for guy we you like."

Rick Rogers said:

"Of all the things that never happened, This never happened the most."

