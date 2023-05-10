A Nigerian man who is married to a Ghanaian woman has shared a video to show off their handsome baby

The baby boy looks so charming that his father took pride in informing people that he is a combined product of Nigerian and Ghana

A lot of reactions have trailed the video after it was posted on TikTok as people debate which country owns the stronger gene

A baby born to a Nigerian father and a Ghanaian mother has gone viral after his video emerged on TikTok.

The baby's father used his TikTok handle, @bigmiller09, to post the video to show how handsome the child is.

The boy looks very handsome with so much hair and tender skin. Photo credit: TikTok/@bigmiller09.

In the video, the child's parents collaged some of his photos and shared with the public with the caption:

"What Nigeria and Ghana produced together."

Nigerians and Ghanaians debate over handsome baby

The baby was seen smiling nicely to the camera. He is blessed with a lot of hair and smooth black skin that looks tender and attractive.

Immediately after the video was posted, an argument ensued over which country has a stronger gene.

While Nigerians congratulated the father for having such a handsome child, some Ghanaians stood with the child's mother.

Reactions from TikTok users

@AMA beauty67 said:

"The baby resembles the mother. Ghana all the way."

I'm Jingle_bel commented:

"Ghana blood strong pass."

@Abby Boakye said:

"He is the product of Ghana."

@akubah_korneh said:

"Who are those saying it’s Mummy’s photocopy??? I see daddy and mums face combined ooo."

@Leesh50 commented:

"So handsome, and looks so much like his mother."

@user2917795870272 said:

"Igbo people too fine..bro bring him home."

@afimante commented:

"Baby looks like both parents but his mum's genes are dominating."

@Manty199 said:

"Why he come look like ghana people too much?"

@lovilovi reacted:

"He resembles the mother. Proudly Ghana product."

