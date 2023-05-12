An adorable video of a baby showing off his intelligence while building a structure with empty skin care product containers has been making the rounds on social media

The TikTok video, which has gone viral, showed the baby stacking four different containers to form a tower

Unfortunately, the baby's celebration was short-lived, as he accidentally kicked the tower, causing it to fall apart

The video, shared by @happiestofficial, captured a heartwarming moment of intelligence and problem-solving skills as the baby attempted to stack the empty product containers.

Baby shows off his intelligence while building blocks. Photo credit: Tiktok/@happiestofficial

Source: TikTok

In the video, the baby carefully placed the blocks on each other, and despite the blocks being unsteady, he struggled to reach the one on top.

The baby's determination and intelligence became evident as he figured out how to get the last empty container in place.

Using his quick-thinking ability, the baby gently reordered the blocks by changing the one at the base.

Baby's Creative Use of Skincare Products Amazes Many

As the blocks stood tall, the baby became elated, laughing and clapping joyfully.

His mother laughed in the background as she captured the adorable moment on video.

However, the baby's excitement got the better of him, and he accidentally knocked over the tower with his legs. Regardless, the baby was joyful because he had achieved his aim.

Watch the video:

The video has gone viral on social media, with many people praising the baby's problem-solving skills and intelligence.

Netizens expressed their amusement at the baby's excitement and his accidental tower destruction.

Social media reactions

@vdubzzzzzz said:

"That’s incredible! Way to solve it.. lil genius!"

@theory.ec reacted:

"I see a programmer in the making."

@curlybluechick:

That’s $300 worth of blocks .

@stayinyourlayneeeee:

"Occupational therapy student here! This is AWESOME! "

@damam94:

"I love how he’s just casually playing with like $250+ of skincare-like blocks "

@slumii:

"Had to kick it down at the end cos he knew the government was watching."

