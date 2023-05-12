A mum who is a twin is surprised that her little daughter could not tell her apart from her twin sister

Both of them were together in one place when the child was asked to identify her mother, and she failed

The woman and her twin sister look very much alike which was why the child looked at both of them and got confused

A child whose mother has a twin sister failed to recognise who is her mum because they look alike.

This much was seen in a TikTok video posted by @winipimpimduke. In the clip, the mother and her twin sister are in one room.

The child failed to tell her mother apart from her twin sister. Photo credit: TikTok/@winipimpimduke.

Source: TikTok

While her twin sister was making her hair, the mother of the child was seated facing her daughter directly.

The woman asked her daughter if she can tell who gave birth to her from the two of them, and the child tried and failed.

She pointed at the woman making her hair, saying she is her mother. But it turns out the woman is her aunt.

Many who commented on the video said the child could be forgiven, given that the woman and her twin sister look very much alike.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@foodiethatcancook said:

"The 'are you okay' sounds so personal."

@Donaldy Paul commented:

"You na assistant mommy, no vex."

@user9665305317446 reacted:

"Mummy pass mummy I think she had special care for her."

@user1433916193726 said:

"She has two mummies."

@preshlovable reacted:

"I don hear this girl's side of the story. Wetin you do am no good."

@Lolly said:

"I can tell you she’s doing it deliberately. I used to do it for my dad."

@Esther Blair21 commented:

"When I tell my son show me your mommy he is showing me my mom and when I ask him so who am I he is say you is Esther."

