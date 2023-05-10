A Nigerian mum has lamented her newborn baby's refusal to sleep on the small baby bed she bought specially for him

She posted a video in which she said the child prefers to sleep on a big mattress meant for adults

The video has sparked reactions among TikTok users, and many of them who are mothers said they had a similar experience

A Nigerian mother who just welcomed a baby said the child does not like sleeping in a children's bed.

TikTok user, @geediamond2, posted a video explaining to her followers that her child does not like the bed she bought for him.

The mother said the baby refused to sleep in the bed bought for her. Photo credit: TikTok/@geediamond2.

Source: TikTok

Instead of sleeping on the small bed meant to protect him from mosquitoes, the child prefers an adult mattress.

Nigerian baby who likes big mattress goes viral

In the video, the child was seen sleeping on a big mattress, which his mother was uncomfortable with.

After watching him on the big mattress for a while, she stood up, carried the baby and put him in his bed. She then zipped up the net. According to her, her money cannot go to waste.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

Some mothers on TikTok have said they had the same experience with their children.

@lungilenzuza735 said:

"Did you ask him before buying it?"

@adebiyi1996_26 commented:

"Babies don't like sleeping inside the bed for long."

@Faith Kelly Okechukwu said:

"We are in this together."

@Choice commented:

"Na wetin we self dey pass through. Two baby beds but na our bed he dey like sleep. We are used to sharing with him though."

@userAseeyanaser said:

"I feel your pain."

@Temitope ogunyemi commented:

"Madam no be by force now."

@Godpekin89 said:

"My girl is the same."

@user9272255955211 reacted:

"Was thinking is only my baby that likes doing that."

