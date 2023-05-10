A Nigerian lady returned to her dad's house nine years after being chased away and it was emotional

While admitting that the place was not so great, the lady said they were okay with it until the 'prodigal son' sent them packing

She did a tour of the property with her brothers and tidied her dad's grave and left a lesson for netizens

After over nine years since they were sent packing, a Nigerian lady identified as Esther returned to her late dad's house with her brothers.

Esther documented the visit as she appreciated God for the privilege to finally visit her dad's resting place which was in one of the rooms.

She returned to her dad's house after more than nine years. Photo Credit: (@__e.sther)

Source: TikTok

According to Esther, 'the prodigal son' sent them packing at that time the abode was the only roof they had over their heads.

Esther expressed joy that their days of mourning are over, saying 'the prodigal son' forgot that God is the giver of life and is not a man that he should lie.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

She revealed that it's been 10 years since the demise of her father. She swept her dad's grave as she and her brothers paid their last respects to him. Sharing the clip on TikTok, Esther wrote in detail:

"Uhmm! It’s been more than 9years since we were kicked out of our dad's house, I know is not the most beautiful house but we were grateful then dat we had a roof over our heads, until the prodigal son decided to take dat shade off.

"But he forgot he is not the giver of life.

"But today, God has proven to dem all dat he's not a man that he should lie.

"He has turned our mourning days into laughter now the house is more like abandoned..

"On the 4th of this month made it 10 years since my lovely dad left dis earth seeing his grave again almost got me tearing .

"Am glad I was able to visit his grave with my brother’s after so many years…….

"As some of us may know, God can never be man.

"Thank God for where we are today I can never thank him enough."

Watch the video below:

Reactions on social media

Virgiii said:

"I'm in the same situation 15yrs now since my dad left us and all our properties were taken by their family and we hv never see that gave till today."

BossLaydi001 said:

"This just brought tears to my eyes by this time last year we were just recovering from the reality of burying my beloved father. I love you always."

TM_ace said:

"If you going next time buy dry gin and kola put 3 kola on a plate and 1 both of dry gin place it at the corner."

sweetpoche said:

"May my dad and yours continue to rest in perfect peace ️️ijmn Amen i Will Always love and miss you daddy."

robinsonjnr208 said:

"Mine died young she's with the Angels now flyin high.Today is 17years she departed .My Dad equally joined on the 5th May 2023 in an Accident..it's well."

Lady cries as uncle chases her family out after dad's death

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady had cried out after her uncle chased her and everyone out of her dad's house following his death.

In a clip, the lady with tears in her eyes stated that since her father died on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, the uncle has been mounting big pressure on them, seeking to take over the properties.

The lady, while filming, showed their properties the man threw out. Beatrice, therefore, asked social media users to come to her family’s rescue. Beatrice said they are presently helpless.

Source: Legit.ng