A Nigerian lady has expressed shock at the series of heartbreaking messages her mother sent in their family group chat targetted at her

She had studied law in the UK but instead decided to venture into groceries business and set u an African store there

Her mum did not approve of her daughter's business, saying it was a shame for someone who read law and vowed to disown her

A Nigerian woman has threatened to disown her daughter for venturing into groceries business in the United Kingdom.

The young lady identified as Chioma Brown made public her mum's threats via her TikTok handle as she expressed her disappointment over the heartbreaking development.

Chioma's mum threatened to disown her. Photo Credit: (@chiomabrown_)

In the messages sent to the family WhatsApp group chat, Chioma's mum shamed her, wondering why a 33-year-old lady with no child wants to sell groceries while her younger nieces are already giving birth to their second children.

The displeased mum tagged Chioma's grocery business a disgrace and lamented over how she would face her family and friends to tell them her daughter who studied law abroad now sells foodstuffs.

She warned that if Chioma continues on that lane, she would be disowned. Chioma before now had blocked her mum on all social media platforms and vowed not to be discouraged by her mum's threats.

Watch the video below:

Reactions on social media

user4715802164446 said:

"Try to resolve this in private. The internet never forgets and soon will turn against you. Take care of yourself."

Cypha_micro said:

"From the look of things this business is even going to be more successful. Don't be sad let that her words fuel u and i bet u are going to succeed."

Kinoni86 said:

"You are a grown woman. Not a kid. Do what makes you happy."

Tenderness said:

"She keeps talking about what will she say to her friends she only cares about what other people think it’s so sad ooo."

Ms Miranda said:

"BIG SIS! Please I beg you don’t ever seek validation from no man but GOD. Remember your PURPOSE, know you who you ARE and life your life for YOU."

Chesca’s Snack Reviews said:

"Grocery seller. Asda and Sainsbury are grocery sellers. Let God help us love each other more."

