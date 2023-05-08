An adorable moment between a teacher and her students in the classroom has melted many hearts online

In the sweet video shared by the teacher, she could be heard singing Sability by Ayra Starr while her student joined the fun

The video has since gone viral, with many viewers commenting on the heartwarming clip and praising the teacher for bringing fun to academics

A heartwarming video of a teacher and her students singing along to a popular song has gone viral on TikTok.

In the video, the teacher, who seemed to be a huge music lover, could be heard singing Sability by Ayra Starr, a Nigerian singer and songwriter.

Teacher sings with students in class. Photo credit: TikTok/@lifeoflollyb

Source: TikTok

As she sang, her student could be heard joining in and providing a backup.

Teacher sings and dances sweetly with students in class

The teacher beamed joy and excitement as her students joined the fun.

The video has been praised by many for showing the positive impact of music in education and how it can bring students together in a fun and engaging way.

The teacher's love for music has also been commended for inspiring her students to participate and enjoy the moment.

Many viewers believe this could help the students develop a positive attitude towards learning and make the classroom environment more enjoyable.

The video has since gone viral, with many viewers commenting on how heartwarming and uplifting the moment was.

Some have praised the teacher for her ability to connect with her students and make learning fun.

Watch the Video:

Social media reactions

@moyinnn.x said:

"Aawwww"

@yewanskicandy:

"Tooo cute!!!!!"

@user952655354:

"Omg this is too cute. And you’ve got a voice on you too ☺️"

@stressedbinger said:

"I’m bringing my toddler to this nursery "

@jennyjaiye commented:

"Their mum: So, what did you learn in school today? Them: Sabii ooooooooo "

@_anastasialovee said:

"They really singing their lil hearts out ❤️"

