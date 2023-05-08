A beautiful lady who went to the village to see her mother was dragged to the farm as she arrived there

In a funny TikTok video, the lady lamented that she had just fixed her nails and did not expect to go to the farm

She, however, ended up enjoying the whole thing as she helped her mother to harvest yams and to fetch water

A TikTok lady said she went to the village to see her mother, but she was immediately dragged to the farm.

She posted a vlog video on her TikTok handle, @angweglorysewuese, detailing what happened at home in the village and in the farm.

The lady went to the farm to help her mother. Photo credit: TikTok/@angweglorysewuese.

She lamented bitterly when she got to the village, and she was told that she had to go to the farm to help.

Lady records video as she is dragged to the farm by her mother

According to her, she was not happy to go to the farm partly because she had just fixed her nails which may get damaged.

When they got to the farm, the lady was marvelled by the size of her mother's yams which had all been harvested.

She was to help in arranging them on the farm, and she had fun doing it with her sister and younger brother.

The video has impressed many people on TikTok when she posted it. The lady is from Benue state.

Watch the video below:

@Mercidoll said:

"Heyyyyyyy my sisssy…proudly Tiv."

@annabelokwuludo121 said:

"Benue to the world."

@MARIYA said:

"Same thing...my parents are both farmers so you know how far."

@userfavoured commented:

"Awwww! I don miss Benue state o."

@Extrovertish-chi said:

"Do the dance again with ur sis and tag me abeg. I love your moves."

@FavourNengi22 commented:

"Nowhere like home."

@odujulianaogbuige said:

"The beautiful life of my Benue people."

@osihoffice said:

"See natural foods around you should be happy."

Lady who is a fish farm goes viral

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady who owns a fish farm showed off a big fish.

The lady was seen holding up a big catfish that attracted much attention.

When she posted the photo on Twitter, many people started asking where her farm was located for possible patronage.

Source: Legit.ng