A beautiful Nigerian lady who was a corps member has shared a video to show she is now in the UK to seek better opportunities

Many who saw her dressed in her NYSC uniform at the start of the clip wondered why youths are leaving the country

Among those who reacted to her relocation story were TikTokers who said it seems they are now the only ones left in Nigeria

A young Nigerian lady, @aishatwura, who served the country as a corps member under the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC)'s compulsory one-year scheme for all tertiary graduates, has relocated to the UK.

In a video shared on TikTok, the lady showed photos of herself dressed in her corps khaki uniform as she labelled it "to serve Nigeria with all my strength".

Many said that they would also like to relocate. Photo source: @aishatwura

Source: TikTok

Corps member relocated to UK

A few seconds into the clip, the lady held her international passport as she prepared to travel abroad.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

At Heathrow Airport, she wheeled her bags out of the arrival section. Like her, a corps member also travelled out recently.

Many people who reacted to her video are wondering why many youths are leaving the country so fast.

Watch her video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 100 comments with more than 5,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

ella_doy said:

"14th video of japa."

Muneerat said:

"Una just dey run na only me and balabulu remain like this o."

Mr mighty said:

"Omo na only me remain for naija."

John Emmy said:

"Am I a stone? God abeg fyp na just japa."

diamondwrld01 said:

"U don even forget ur motherland omo! all of una dey vex ooo."

Blacky_Taker said:

"Another leader of tomorrow don japa."

EHIZ said:

"Ain’t gon lie, UK and Naija no difference."

mirabelchukwu702 said:

"I just dey see Japa for my fyp since morning. E come be like say nah only me no know wetin ah dey again for this country."

Woman flew her kids to America

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a mother, @blackchocolatecovered who travelled to America three years ago in search of greener pastures was able to fly her two children to join her abroad.

The mother said the process was hard, but the trouble was all worth it. A video she shared on TikTok showed the moment the little kids were at the airport and about boarding their flight.

While on the aeroplane, they were filmed as they both had a lovely time. To show how she must have given a lot to the immigration process, the woman said: "delay is not denial".

Source: Legit.ng