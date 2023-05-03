One happily married gent danced his heart out with one of his wives, and their obvious bond was a viral hit

The married couple looked completely in sync as they moved to the groovy beat blasting at a special occasion

People were amazed by the pair, who seemed to be beaming in each other's presence while setting the dance floor on fire

A man who is married to more than one wife has been seen happily dancing with one of them in public.

A video of the moment posted on TikTok shows that the polygamous man took one of his wives to a party.

A polygamous gent dancing with his first wife, and people loved watched them. Image: @mgamulempilonhle07

Source: TikTok

The man went viral with his wife when they performed impressive dance moves.

From the way both of them churned out their dance moves, it was clear that love reigns supreme in their midst.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Online users could not get over how in love the man and his wife looked. Peeps were in awe, and the video got over 17,000 likes.

Man and 1st wife set TikTok ablaze with dance moves

The woman he took to the party is said to be his first wife, but the total number of wives he has was not revealed in the video.

The party they attended seemed to be a wedding. They danced in an open field while other guests watched.

A TikTok video shared by @mgamulempilonhle07 shows the creator's older brother dancing with his first wife. The exciting video has impressed many TikTok users.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

Maceeyah Sobahle Syandah commented:

"This is beautiful."

NqohMangethe commented:

"Now that's the vibe I want ,nabahle."

Nomfundo Moh commented:

"Ngaze ngabathanda!, this is beautiful."

Cindy Lindamkhonto commented:

"when you marry your best friend."

trueme commented:

"....with his first wife."

Mango seller dances inside her shop

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a happy mango seller who looks very beautiful danced in her shop.

The lady had baskets of mangoes surrounding her in the shop where she performed her dance.

The video would later go viral and attract praise from her fans.

Source: Briefly.co.za