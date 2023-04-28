Mixed reactions have trailed a viral video of a very tall young Nigerian lady having a nice dance time at home

The lady did some simple dance steps as she vibed to singer Davido's Feel off his Timeless album

Internet users who watched the video advised the lady to be cautious so she does not get entangled with the fan

A young lady's dance video has gone viral on social media platform TikTok owing to her stunning height.

She shared a video in which she was dancing to Feel, a hit song off the new album of singer Davido.

She danced in her family's sitting room. Photo Credit: (@_bluespeedy_)

Source: TikTok

Sporting a crop top on black trousers and blue flip-flops, she showed off moves in what appears to be a low-cost living room.

Though no spectacular dance move, the lady sure got netizens talking as she was almost reaching the ceiling fan.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Many people cautioned her against raising her hands up.

Watch the video below:

Reactions on social media

preciosa baby said:

"Sorry to say oh… but wait if day break u nor day stretch hand if u wake upcuz how how."

Naomi_Mgbe said:

"At some point I was scared cos omo you’re too pretty for fan to hit."

VICKY said:

"My own na make fan nor injure u but ur height."

D_BLONDE_GURL said:

"Shey u know u can’t raise ur hand more than that."

Mummies pet said:

"Small small make d fan nor fall for ur head ooo I like ur vibe sha keep it up."

White Barbie said:

"The fan oh make eeh no fall oh you."

Didikida said:

"Careful with d fan oh."

RITA said:

"Are you the tall one or the hux is the one short?"

Godson Zaki said:

Your papa parlor be like shrine."

Lady dances inside a room without cement wall plaster

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had recorded a dance video inside an unplastered room.

The wall of her room is without cement plaster. One can easily see how the blocks were structured to build the house.

Without any iota of shame in a video, the lady rocked her waist to XAM's Gouatanamo popular song. In the background was a person scrolling through a phone. Many people said they loved the way she is contented with her life without being fake on social media.

Source: Legit.ng