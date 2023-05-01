A video has captured the moment a woman left America to surprise her twins sister

The lady surprised her twin sister who lived in Nigeria and was not thinking her sister would thought to visit at the time

The magnificent joy in her face and her moment of overcoming happiness has been documented in a short video that went viral on TikTok

A Nigerian woman who lived in the United States of America has shown how she surprised her twin sister in Nigeria with a visit.

The lady displayed when she entered the airplane with her little son and the moment they eventually arrived Nigeria.

Overwhelming joy

The woman had gone to her twin sister's shop and the moment they saw each other, the sister broke down overwhelmed with the surprise visit.

When they finally hugged, she was near tears indicating that the visit meant so much to her.

Many social media users who saw the video noticed the love between the two sisters and wished they could be as close to their siblings too.

As of publishing the report, the video has generated hundreds of comments and likes on TikTok.

Watch the video below

Source: Legit.ng