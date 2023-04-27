A video which captured the bond between mother-in-law and wife has gone viral on TikTok

In the viral video, the girl could be seen dancing as soon as the mother-in-law visited their home

They both wrapped their arms across each other arms showing the camaraderie between the mother of the husband and the happy wife

A Nigerian wife who is satisfied with her mother in law danced as soon as she arrived to visit them in their home.

The excited wife could not contain her joy as she made different dance moves, shaking waits to express how delighted she was to see her.

Wife dances with joy on seeing mother in law. Photo credit: @nenyenwa Source: TikTok

Happy wife

The mother-in-law who was as pleased joined her to dance passionately.

The mother of the husband who also understood the importance of gift came with different kinds of raw food which may have contributed to the lady's joy.

Many social media users who watched the movie noted that the lady was lucky to find a mother-in-law that love her.

The video has generated of a lot attention on TikTok and amassed thousands of likes.

Watch the video below

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@Angelabright reacted:

"Wow I hope she bring utara akpu if yes that one is my own ooo."

@ChlzorbaUnaeze said:

"May God bless all our good mother in- laws and also our mothers too."

@Chommny wrote:

"Pls greet her for me jare. Good mother inlaw is hard to come by. She's your mother period."

@Queen367373 added:

"My love for Ebonyi state dialect, music and dance moves."

@Mattyphlldeslgns also added:

"Where una for Dey see this kind MIL."

@omoteahon also reacted:

"i wish my mother in-law is like this."

@Cute363773:

"Ijust folowed u because of d love u have for ur mother in-law wowwww I actually thought it's only my mom dat is a good mother er in-law t to her son's wife."

@user36378383:

"My own bi fit try this one oh. i steasd she go dey find the one from my house to take back."

@user1786530283916:

"Good mother inlaw is a huge blessing."

