A Nigerian man has posted a photo of his little daughter and wondered why the girl walks like ace comedian, Sabinus

Stunned by the striking movement of the little girl, some Nigerians on Twitter have named the girl Baby Investor

Interestingly, the girl was adorning a blue shirt and a black short, colours which are synonym with Sabinus

A Nigerian man who says his little daughter walks like Sabinus has posted a striking photo of the girl.

The pretty girl whose name is Ekom was seen in the nice photo posted on Twitter by her father on Saturday, November 6.

Ekom, is a Nigerian girl who walks like comedia, Sabinus. Photo credit: Twitter/@tickin_clocks and Instagram/@mrfunny1.

Source: UGC

The girl's father identified on Twitter as The Environmantalist wondered why his daughter walks that way.

A lot of Nigerians on Twitter who have seen the girl and way she walks have admitted that her posture with that of Sabinus are almost the same.

See the tweet below:

Reactions fro Twitter users

Nigerians on Twitter rushed to the comment section of the tweet to say one or two things about the little girl. See a few of what they are saying below:

@Odoemena58 said:

"She's an investor."

@JckMent said:

"This is what happens when you watch too many sabinus videos during pregnancy! On the bright side? You now have your own personal baby investor. Congratulations bro! Double win! She’s super cute btw!!!"

@Jaydee811 commented:

"She's wearing his uniform now."

@tamiz00 reacted:

"The movement, dress code and looks. We need a duet from them."

@Levidaniel81 reacted:

"They look alike sef."

@AnelechiEmma said:

"That's a baby investor.!!!! Treat her with maximum care."

@DianaAbu9 said:

"First of all ..why does she look like Sabinus."

@Bonhomie4o commented:

"Initially I though that was Sabinus."

@Ntubeb5 said:

"Change her name to Sabina."

Source: Legit.ng