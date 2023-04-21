A fantastic baby girl has become an internet sensation after a cute moment showed her having a video call with her father

Her adorable gesture left no viewer of the video immune to her charming love for her doting father

Social media users have penned down sweet reactions and comments about the viral clip shared on TikTok

A touching moment in a family has been shared by @thecarlinfamily on Tiktok.

The video showed their baby girl holding onto a phone given to her by her mum to talk with her dad as she confessed her love for him.

A little girl tries to hug her dad through the phone. Photo Source: Tiktok/@thecarlinfamily'

Source: TikTok

"Daddy, I miss you," she kept saying in the lovely and heartwarming video.

The video began with the baby girl sitting comfortably on a bed while her mum handed her a phone for a video call.

The mum then prompted her to call her dad, who appeared to have been away on a trip. As the baby saw her dad's face, her face filled with joy and excitement.

As she spoke to her daddy, the baby girl's face lit up, and she excitedly told him how much she missed him.

Watch the video:

In the cutest way possible, she kept hugging the air as if her dad was present.

A family experiencing their fair share of long-distance challenges

It was clear that the family was experiencing their fair share of challenges with distance and time apart.

Still, watching such a sweet moment shared between the father and his child is enough to brighten up anyone's day.

Indeed, it did brighten up many social media users' day as they rushed to the comment section to express their pleasure.

Here are some of the reactions:

@wanjira_anne:

can I like this a million times

@bellatrix410:

Would have been on the next flight back after that call

@ayeconnn:

AHMEESHHYUUUU… Omg she’s so fricken cute

