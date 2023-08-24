A hilarious scenario ensued after a young Nigerian man told his girlfriend to leave his house as he needed to sleep

His girlfriend was taken aback by his request and immediately countered him, wondering if he had not been sleeping all the while they stayed together

The lady's reaction in the video got many people talking, while some men commended the boyfriend for his action

A Nigerian man, Dayo, stunned his girlfriend after he told her to exit his house, sighting his desire to sleep.

Dayo, a hypeman, wanted to see how his girlfriend would react, as seen in the video he shared on TikTok.

Dayo's girlfriend refused to leave his house. Photo Credit: @hypeman.dayo

Source: TikTok

His girlfriend did not take it lightly

In the clip, the lady, who was eating, turned back as she tackled her lover over his sudden request. She wondered if he had not been sleeping all this while.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

She further accused him of attempting to bring in another lady after she had left and vowed not to leave.

His girlfriend insisted on remaining in the house to meet the girl he wanted to bring in. The hilarious clip sent netizens into a frenzy.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Dayo's clip

EmmaNyra said:

"This is what I get all the time so I go just keep quiet till you tire and go no won think or get wahala."

AMARI said:

"This is what I do when I want her to stay alittle bit longer without looking like a simp. Reverse psychology oooo."

ojblack said:

"Where all of una dey see babe.... Abi Dem don swear for me say I no go get babe till I die no."

adaeze said:

"You see if na me now na fight ooo understanding girlfriend."

Controller777 said:

"The end of the story is that she has been in the house now for 2 years."

Afolayan Kayode said:

"Guy stylishly lock girl up for another week extra. Ogbon sodiki."

Benjamin said:

"Inside 365 days. Na only like 3 days they go spend for their own house."

Daniel Fendi said:

"Nah problem u enter like this oo, even if she have it mind to go before, she no go again ooo."

Man refuses to let girlfriend into his house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a man had stopped his girlfriend from entering his house after she showed up without prior notice.

Without welcoming her, the young man enquired what she was doing at his place and slammed her for not calling or texting before coming.

Brandishing the door's key, he directed her to return to her mother's house as he wouldn't open the door. All appeals by the lady were brushed aside as he continued to video her before returning inside.

Source: Legit.ng