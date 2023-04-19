An amusing video has gone viral on social media showing a young baby without teeth snatching a chicken from the family's oven

The child's facial expressions were priceless, showing a combination of excitement, confusion, and frustration

Netizens fell in love with his determination as he struggled with his granny to get a piece of chicken

Social media was aglow with laughter after a video showing a cute baby snatching a chicken leg out of his family's oven went viral.

In the clip, the baby was seen engaging in what appears to be some serious culinary espionage as he reached into the oven and grabbed a mouth-watering chicken leg with both hands.

Baby without teeth steals chicken but struggles to eat it. Photo Source: TikTok

Source: TikTok

Baby dismayed as he realises he can't chew his loot

However, to his dismay, the little bandit's devilish fun was short-lived as he quickly realised that he had no teeth to chew on his spoils.

The adorable little boy's priceless reaction, which quickly went viral, was a mix of confusion, frustration and a comical sense of self-awareness.

This was observed as he looked incredulously at the chunk of chicken he had just stolen.

Watch the Video:

While the video has been widely shared and celebrated online, it has also been the source of some good-spirited humour, with many joking about the baby's audacity and calling on his family to get him some teeth so he can enjoy his hard-stolen rewards.

The video has been shared countless times on social media and amassed over 4,000 reactions on TikTok.

Some of the reactions on TikTok are below:

@shayhicks28 reacted saying:

It was the he turned to the side like ok grandma come on so we can get comfortable and enjoy this together

@kelcar3813:

He knows what he wants...that's for da*mn sure!

@deborahstewart13 commented:

:His little dance at the end tells the whole story!!

@angelinarivera379 said:

That chicken look good I want one too

@user32536160190614: lmao he was not trying to wait for a plate he to cute

