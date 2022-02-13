A Nigerian lady, Mary Ogundimu, has shared photos of her parents at the airport, saying it was the first time they boarded a plane

The lady relived how his parents both made sacrifices for their children despite being a mechanic and petty trader

Many people who read her story on LinkedIn were inspired as they said they hope to do the same thing for their families

A young lady, Mary Ogundimu, has gone on LinkedIn to share how she rewarded her parents’ many sacrifices for her.

She said for the first time in their decades’ long life, she gave them a treat by making them bard an aeroplane.

Many people said her story brought tears into their eyes. Photo source: Mary Ogundimu

Mary said that she does not care that many may wonder that she making a big deal out of air travel. The lady revealed that her dad is a mechanic and mother; a petty trader.

While growing up, she relived the many time she would fly okada in Lagos just to catch up with interviews she would eventually miss.

Mary told of the times her father would go to bed hungry just to make sure that his children are well-fed.

She prayed for all those who are willing to do something big for their parents but do not have the means, saying God will bless them accordingly.

Below are some of the reactions to her post:

Chikezie Nwosu said:

"So very heartwarming!! Tell your story abeg - people wey no wan read am or hear am should shift!"

Vivian A. Anegbe said:

"I teared up at this esp. when you got to the part about your dad thank you for posting, ma. ‍♀️ This really just inspired a silent prayer in my heart that God blesses me enough to be a blessing to my family."

Ehi Iden said:

"Mary Ogundimu, this was not the kind of story i was looking for on LinkedIn this noon but this was what God wanted me to see because He knew if i read this, i will have time to reflect on where i am also coming from."

Man flew his father for the first time

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that as the doors to an aircraft shut and passengers got into the mood for the flight from Charleston to Miami, 34-year-old pilot Anselm Winston stood up to make an important announcement.

Looking at the curious passengers, Winston informed them that onboard the aircraft was a VIP who needed to be recognised.

He said:

“So a little bit about this VIP, he hails from Kingston, Jamaica, born in the small town of Portmore, Jamaica. And that VIP that I’m talking about is my father."

