A Nigerian lady has stirred massive reactions as she narrated how she tied the knot with her boss at work

It happened that she was a job seeker and went for an interview at his company when she saw him

She said that he was forming hard to get but could not resist her by the end of the interview process

A Nigerian lady, @kelyb8, has revealed on Twitter that she married a man who was once her interviewer and shared how it all panned out.

She made the disclosure while sharing how she met her other half, at the instance of a netizen who begged people to do so.

She took his number. Photo Credit: @kelyb8

Source: Twitter

Sharing her wedding photo on the platform, the pretty lady said that she met him when she went for an interview at his company.

He happened to be the one conducting the interview but proved to be a difficult person, according to her.

Undeterred, she got his number and after the interview, she said he could not resist. She advised ladies to shoot their shots. She wrote:

"Went for an interview at his company and he was handling ithe was forming hard to get but I’m glad I asked for his numberafter interviewing me,he couldn’t resist.

"Moral of the story:shoot your shot ladies."

Reactions on social media

@Mide__mid said:

"God Abi make I leave Tech go do HR?"

@teelove645 said:

"Haha!!! You get mind ooo.

"You went for an interview con toast the boss.

"After you nah you oo.

"Congrats."

@ogban_joel said:

"What can I say to this... I can only Bless God for making this possible for my dear friends.

"Indeed it went just like she said that day... Thanks dear for accepting my friend.

"God bless you and yours."

@DeNonpariel said:

"God ,what is going on ?

"I hope I'm not a pencil fadalawd To think, I was the chief bridesmaid for this wedding.

"It was beautiful to witness your love my darling friend @kelyb8."

@MdeenOlawale said:

"Ahhhh from Interview to Internal View to Inside View, to other views. Mummyyyyyyy drop manual for boys naa."

@princes_marlin said:

"1) start attending interviews conducted by men only.

"2)after the interview ask the interviewer for his number.

"3)don't give up even if he forms hard to get.

"4)make sure he finds you irresistible.

''Okay okay okay."

Sales girl marries her boss

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had tied the knot with her boss.

Oluoma gained a lot of attention and TikTok views after she shared her testimonial video.

The video she shared has been liked more than 2000 times even as it has received hundreds of comments. Many Nigerians wondered how she was able to attract her boss to marry her.

She responded with a video in which she flaunted her baby and wedding ring. She said in a comment to her first video:

"Na God run am for me."

Source: Legit.ng