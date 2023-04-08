A beautiful lady has got social media buzzing after she revealed that she moved into her new apartment with no single furniture

Expressing joy in her personal feat, she is seen eating her food happily on the floor, saying it is the most peaceful she's ever felt

Mixed reactions trailed the lady's video as many people sent her words of encouragement as they celebrated her

A pretty lady identified as Jazmen Yarbrough has taken to social media to share the state in which she moved into her new apartment.

Jazmen moved in with no single furniture and was recorded eating her food on the bare floor.

She moved in with no furniture. Photo Credit: (@closingwithhjaiz_)

Sharing the clip on TikTok, the realtor captioned it:

"POV: You moved into your first place with only clothes & a bed but this the most peaceful yo've ever felt."

Jazmen revealed that her furniture is on the way. Her clip blew up on the platform with over 3.5 million views

Reactions on social media

@Laura Lauryn said:

"As someone who is looking forward for this moment I am happy for you, and yes it's a huge win."

@James. s said:

"That's a big win, you're on the floor eating in your own peaceful place, u already won."

@Sara Jones said:

"I did the same and a month later I had everything I needed!! it's the best feeling I. the world."

@Annie Reyes said:

"Congratulations peace of mind has no price."

@MrVanGriffin said:

"Get your peace! Throw up some curtains/close the blinds and everything else will fall in place!"

@C said:

"Things will start to fill in the gaps in your place, and it will look great! But the effort it took to get you there, makes you a winner already!"

@deboss125 said:

"Yea remembered moving into our own home with no furniture or nothing but best feeling ever."

Couple move into their new house with no furniture

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a couple had moved into their new house without any furniture.

The wife of the house who shared the clip on TikTok revealed that they just finished building the house and moved into it just like that.

According to her, there is no single piece of furniture in the house as they would only arrive next year.

In the clip, they covered themselves with a wrapper as they lay together on the floor. Another scene showed them sitting on the staircase as they shared snacks together.

