A couple has been celebrated on social media for finally move into their own house following its completion

They however still do not have a single piece of furniture in the fine house and were seen sleeping on the bare floor together

Internet users hailed the couple, saying building their own house is a big achievement irrespective of the current situation they are in

Social media users have reacted to a video of a couple happily sleeping together on the bare floor in their new house.

The wife of the house who shared the clip on TikTok revealed that they just finished building the house and moved into it just like that.

They moved with no furniture. Photo Credit: TikTok/@nqobileandpercymseleku

Source: UGC

According to her, there is no single piece of furniture in the house as they would only arrive next year.

In the clip, they covered themselves with a wrapper as they laid together on the floor. Another scene showed them sitting on the staircase as they shared snacks together.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Netizens encouraged the couple, celebrating them on their huge feat of becoming house owners.

"True we are happily sleeping on the floor," she replied to a netizen.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

nontsikelelomolef said:

"My husband and I started like this, it was honestly the best time in our lives."

Mapolo Mpondo said:

"It's fine .....that is a beautiful home u have built....furniture is worth waiting for.....Congrats on ur beautiful home....!!"

Brenda Fancy Abrams said:

"The big job is done and those will be ur final touches congratulations on finishing your home..it's blessed enjoy it."

user2459428089347 said:

"It doesn't matter what matters is that you have a beautiful home everything else will follow there after. Congratulations on a beautiful home."

ChrisMot33 said:

"The important thing is having a home of your own. Congratulations blessings upon blessings."

Matshepo Moeketsi said:

"Fact remains, the house is in the bag! Such an incredible achievement."

Miss Skye said:

"Atleast you’re sleeping on the floor of your dream home."

Lady sleeps on the floor after spending all her money on rent

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported about a video of a Nigerian lady sleeping on the floor in her rented apartment with no bed.

Zainab said she had only money for rent, and after paying it, she had no other choice than to sleep on the floor.

She shared a heartbreaking video of herself looking sad in the house and netizens were touched by her condition. Some people also recounted their experiences after renting an apartment with no money for furnishing.

Source: Legit.ng