A South African woman has opened up on how her marriage to a Nigerian man affected her relationship with her family

The mum of four not only lost her family members but claimed that they tried to destroy her marriage

She went on to send a serious message to her countrymen about Nigerians as many reacted to her post

A mother of four has revealed that she lost her family as a result of her marriage to a Nigerian.

The lady identified as @iamarealpearl on TikTok said that her family members fought tooth and nail to ensure her marriage hit the rocks.

She said she lost her family for marrying a Nigerian man. Photo Credit: @iamarealpearl

Source: TikTok

According to her, they called social services and made up stories just to ensure they lose custody of their children.

The South African woman however expressed her love for her Nigerian hubby and advised South Africans to stop the stigmatization of Nigerians.

She said that not all Nigerians are criminals. She said it has been a decade since the tussle with her family.

Her TikTok post sparked a debate on the social media platform.

See her post below:

Reactions on social media

@Yvonne Maqhula said:

"Enjoy your marriage hun and love your husband, those that r waiting for u to come back crying they'll wait till their eyes turns red."

@user5324279836152 said:

"All country have good and bad people. pray for the good one. get the person and be happy. We have good loving caring Nigerians."

@Mqhewukazi said:

"Bitter people who are dating or married to their own but not happy are here showing themselves..all the best dont mimd them."

@user4618599173526 said:

"Infact for a Nigerian man to marry a South African woman omo he really tried o because most naija men won’t."

@African child said:

"I always tell people that I have Nigerian friends who are so full of love and when you stay around them you are protected but some people hate."

@Zuzeka Mbanjwa485 said:

"It's not only South Africans. I am dating a Malawian guy right now and all the Malawian ladies despise me but I love my man so idk enjoy your marriage."

@Vic said:

"They are all the same but good luck I hope you visit Nigeria not stay only here in south Africa ,,, visit his family."

Source: Legit.ng