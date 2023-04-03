A funny video of little girl with cute eyes wishing she had two stomach just so she could twice has gone viral on TikTok

In the video, the girl portrayed a candid face while expressing her disappointment of not having two stomach

Her mother who found the scenario deeply hilarious could not stop laughing as the girl looked at her mother, surprised that she found it funny

A funny TikTok video of a little girl wishing to have a double stomach that would allow her to eat more food has gone viral.

In the trending video, the girl frankly told her mother that if wishes were horses she wouldn't not have hesitated to ask for a double stomach, if not for anything but to be able to eat more food.

Mother laughs as little girl wishes for double stomach.

Double stomach for delicious food

The mother of the girl found the wish so funny that she could stop herself from laughing over and again.

The little kid who obviously was not joking about her wishes could not understand what was funny in her statement.

Many social media users who watched the video also found the moment funny as they could not believe the extent of the girl's imagination.

As of the time of the publishing this report, the video has garnered over 300,000 likes with more than 4000 comments on TikTok.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

