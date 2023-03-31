A video of a father tugging his daughter on the bed to wake up has got many commenting on the funny situation

The man, who asked the child to wake up for work, said the baby slept in after disturbing them at midnight

The kid's mother told the man to be gentle with the kid as she kept smiling hard at the hilarious situation

A TikTok video of a father and his kid on the bed has stirred massive reactions as the father hurriedly woke the baby.

In a caption of the clip shared by @angel_mrs.boss, it was revealed that the kid stayed up late at night, and this affected the parents' sleep.

The father shook the baby and said it's time for work. Photo source: @angel_mrs.boss

Daddy wakes his cute baby

The baby slept in and did not even shake till 11 am. She woke up with a frown mixed with a smile when her father tugged her.

People said the father had better be ready for another round of disturbance at night with the rude way he woke the kid up.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 400 comments with more than 100,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@MrClint:100 said:

"She gave that 'Im ready to move out already cuz yall doing too much' look."

@Rashawnda Warren said:

"Sis smiling like yea I’m finna quit."

@Gumbz264 said:

"She laughing cause he in trouble tonight."

@StillRetro said:

"Baby smiling 'like he just don’t know im already on indeed'."

@theresacozart173 said:

"She’s tired but she woke up smiling anyway, bless her heart."

@user3897113499599 said:

"That’s right baby. Go to mama. Dads play too much, don’t they?"

@Mississippi stylist said:

"At least she’s smiling most babies will start crying."

@Mariah said:

"I would’ve cried if I got woke up she so beautiful."

@mrsrob said:

"She was laughing like she knew it was her payback."

@Thaddeus Hoffman said:

"Dont be so rough!! lol, mama's never change...We be like, they'll live!"

