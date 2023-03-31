A Nigerian man appeared restless after his little son slept with his sister in her room and took a proactive measure

Via WhatsApp, the worried man kept raining directives and advice to his sister about her nephew

The lady shared the series of messages she got from him online and caused quite a stir on social media

A Nigerian lady has shared the messages her worried brother sent her on WhatsApp because his little son slept in her room.

The lady who was amused by virtue of the messages remarked that her brother can be so extra at times.

Her brother appeared quite worried. Photo Credit: @emriness

Source: TikTok

In a TikTok post, she showed her fine nephew lying on the bed and followed it up with her brother's messages.

The worried man first asked if his son has slept and advised his sister not to face him towards the fan. He went on to plead with her to cover him, stressing that cold is 'real.'

He added that she should be wary that he (her nephew) may roll to the floor and advised that she puts a duvet for him to prevent him from landing on the floor.

The doting father also told her to give him water and put him to sleep again whenever he wakes up.

Reactions on social media

@ope_44 said:

"Na to return am to him papa."

@Prudie’s closet said:

"Awwwwn if my husband is not like this ion want him."

@KBusayo said:

"Daddy no want hear story in the morning."

@ShEyEe said:

"This is so cute and funny at the same time."

