A young boy has been seen in a viral TikTok video riding happily in a small jeep that has no engine

In the video, it could be seen that the jeep has no engine, and an adult had to push it for the little boy

When the video was posted on TikTok, it caught the attention of many users, some of who took to the comments to laugh

A little boy riding in a small jeep has gone viral after a video of him in the car emerged on TikTok.

The video capturing the small jeep was posted on the platform by @tiktok.kabutovsjajja, and it shows that the car has no engine.

The man pushed the jeep while the boy rode inside. Photo credit: TikTok/@tiktok.kabutovsjajja.

Source: TikTok

The small jeep, which is painted in white colour had to be pushed for it to move from one place to another.

Viral video shows boy riding in a small jeep

An adult was seen pushing the small jeep while the boy occupied the driver's seat in the front.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He was holding the steering like a driver and staring outside from the window. He was obviously happy to ride in the car.

After the video was posted, it quickly caught the attention of TikTok users who advised the man to find a way of adding an engine to the car.

Watch the video below:

Nigerian boy builds 'G-Wagon'

In a related story, Legit.ng also reported that a Nigerian boy fabricated a jeep which he called 'G-Wagon.

The boy, who is from Enugu state, was said to have spent a lot of money constructing the car.

When he was done, he drove it around town in style to the admiration of people.

A video of the car would later go viral on the internet and also attracted much recognition for the boy.

He later met with popular comedian Mama Uka who was impressed by the boy's technical prowess.

Mama Uka took a ride in the car and called on people to support the boy so that he could make the car better.

Nigerians on social media also praised him, and many said he is a shining example of the talents that abound in in the country.

Source: Legit.ng