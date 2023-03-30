Football wonder kid, Chinonso Eche, has said his dream is to play for the best football team in the world

Eche opened up in an interview with Legit.ng after he got a full scholarship from Anambra state governor, Charles Soludo

He told Legit.ng that he fell in love with football when he was just five years old, and now, he trains in an academy

Kid football toucher, Chinonso Eche said he fell in love with football when he was very small.

In an interview with Legit.ng, the five times Guinness World Records holder said he currently trains at Chukwuebuka Academy, Ikot Ekpene.

The football wonder kid got a scholarship up to the university level. Photo credit: Twitter/@CCSoludo and Guinness World Record.

Chinonso, who is from Enugu-Ukwu, Anambra state, last week got a full scholarship from Governor Charles Soludo.

I fell in love with football as a kid

He said he was five years old when he started playing with his mother's cup at home, and his father would beat him for that.

But when he turned seven, his father started taking him to football fields so that he could play with other kids.

His words:

"I discovered my love for football when I was 5 years old, then I use to play my mother's cup round the house and my father will beat me until from age 7 years when he will take me to the field to play with other kids."

Football has brought me recognition

Chinonson said he is currently in JSS3 at Overcomers Academy, Warri. He said his dream is to play for the best team in the world when he grows up.

When asked about the recognition football has brought to him, Chinonso listed his achievements as follows:

"Most consecutive football touches in 1 minute while balancing a football on the head; The fastest time to complete 1000 football touches while balancing a football on the head; The most football header in a prone position in 1 minute ( 233 headers); The most football touches in a seated position while balancing a football on the head in 1minute ( 197 touches); and the most consecutive football (soccer) touches in one minute while balancing a football on the head, (133 touches)."

