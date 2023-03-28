Carl and Tiger are both husbands to Kenya who loves being in multiple relationships and is seeking more men

Kenya, and her first husband Carl, were married for 12 years before they decided to introduce Tiger to their marriage

According to Kenya, one-half of her likes being philosophical and spiritual and she gets that from Carl while the other loves thrill-seeking and she gets that from Tiger

As some women are still seeking a handsome knight in shining armour to sweep them off their feet, Kenya already boasts of two men of her own.

Kenya (l), With Carland Tiger having a good time. Photos: Progressive _Love_ Academy.

Source: Instagram

Kenya and Carl have been married for 12 years

Kenya and her first husband, Carl, had been married for 12 years when she fell in love with another man, Tiger, and introduced him to their marriage.

"Carl and I decided that I was going to have multiple partners because I had met and fallen for another guy, said Kenya.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"We decided to talk about it, wondering what to do, how do we go about it?" asked Carl.

The talk started a two-year journey of just discussing things.

"We discussed it for a number of years and came to an understanding about feminine expressions, you realise you have to allow women to express themselves and be free," said Carl.

Kenya met Tiger at a party

Kenya and Tiger met at a Halloween party and started dancing and Tiger decided to pursue her.

"I am super multifaceted, it feels like Carl fits one-half of who I am; philosophical, spiritual and we have these deep conversations and the other part is thrill-seeking, excitement, travelling and that is where Tiger fits. I'm both of those people, I like to have multi partnerships," said Kenya on ET YouTube channel.

The three are apparently all trailblazers in their own way, and they support each other.

"I am so ready to support Tiger and Kenya whenever they need it in their relationship or anything else," said Carl.

According to Tiger, many people wonder why a man would have another gentleman in their house but they are okay with it as they perceive it as a good thing.

"It's fun, we all love attention and energy," said Kenya.

Woman with 3 husbands

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a woman, Nellie, who sells cars for a living became famous in her area, with three husbands living in the same house.

Jimmy, Danny and Hassan have no choice but to become best friends as they share the same woman under one roof.

Nellie prides herself on satisfying the needs of their husbands and brags they cannot cheat because she treats them all equally.

Source: TUKO.co.ke