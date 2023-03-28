A beautiful Nigerian lady revealed how she begged her ex-boyfriend not to dump her after she caught him cheating on her

She chatted him up apologising for no reason and even suggested that he could go out with any girl of his choice

Her released WhatsApp conversation with her estranged lover has sent social media users into a frenzy

A young Nigerian lady has shared how she begged her estranged boyfriend after she found out he was cheating on her.

The lady released her chat with him on WhatsApp as she opened up on TikTok about what almost killed her.

She begged him not to dump her.

Source: TikTok

She tried to revive their relationship after she noticed he went cold on her but he would not listen.

The lady used sweet words and begged him not to dump her, saying she is not even annoyed despite that she caught him.

In an act of desperation, she suggested that he could go out with any girl of his choice just so he doesn't break up with her.

The man advised her to move on.

See her post below:

Reactions on social media

@Gideon Nabel said:

"You can go out with any girl of your choice but pls don't leave me".

"God ahbeg oow, make I no craze reach this level."

@Lucky Princewill said:

"Neva beg anybody to love you..

"Y'll just make them disrespect you more.

"If they wanna leave just let them.

"There's more to life than their existence."

@Jennie said:

"Ni matter how much i love a man i would never allow another female in the picture."

@Suzy-dxesi said:

"These people who are breaking peoples hearts, I pray for judgment please, Lord, let them facing the same thing what they are doing to people out there."

@BigMummyJ said:

"Fine girl like u Dey beg for love,Abeg live that guy he nor deserve u."

@Somzy said:

"One day you’ll find someone who will treat you like a queen that you are.Hope you heal soon…Sending love."

@Jessy said:

"Some of us are crying because of hardship.And some are wasting their tears on men.Tsww."

Lady apologises to boyfriend for getting pregnant for a married man

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had apologised to her boyfriend after she got pregnant for a married man.

The man shared his breakup story after Twitter influencer Shola advised men not to fall for their cheating partners who apologise when caught, saying they would have continued if not apprehended.

The man said his ex-girlfriend only got sorry for her unfaithfulness in their relationship because she was pregnant.

His ex's apology as contained in a Whatsapp conversation was shared by Shola on Twitter who decried that it would be hard for the man to ever trust women going forward.

Source: Legit.ng