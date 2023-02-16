A video of a bold little boy giving his dad some advice has elicited mixed reactions on social media

In the trending video, the kid advised his father to say sorry to his mother, his children as well as himself

Many social media users marvelled at the boy's boldness, while others spoke on the lessons from the lad's statements

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

A daring little boy caused quite a stir after he was seen in a video telling his father to say sorry to him.

Without mincing words, the kid told his father to apologise for repeating what he was saying, quite to the surprise of a woman in the background.

The kid told his dad to apologise to him. Photo Credit: @boopsalot

Source: TikTok

The lad added that his father should also say sorry to his children, his mother and then himself. He said:

"...Daddy apologise to your son.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"You have to say sorry to your kids. You have to say sorry to your mom. You have to say sorry to yourself."

The TikTok video has sent social media into a frenzy as people reflected on his words and the importance of apologies.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Lulu said:

"I always tell them to apologize to themselves and they say I'm a useless therapist. Thank you boy."

fiveseventyad said:

"This child took a trip down from heaven to impart some wisdom on us flawed humans."

missive2u said:

"Thank you for sharing. Who in your family shares your son's personality? The way he entered the world was a miracle & he continues to be a miracle!"

aaliyah_shorter

"You have to say sorry to yourself” lil man know more then half the world."

ruthhfrancis said:

"This turned into a therapy session bout “apologize to yourself."

chef_nitta said:

"This generation of kids are hooked on getting apologised to when wronged,my son is same."

Man catches son sipping his beer

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had caught his son sipping his beer.

In a clip, the kid stood in front of his dad while the father gave him a long reprimanding look for doing what he considered silly.

The mother of the kid, @jessicaseth_, who found the boy's behaviour very funny could not stop laughing in the background. She had to repeatedly ask him why he sipped the drink. The boy could not say anything.

Listening to his wife's plea to forgive the kid, the man dismissed him, telling the boy to find a seat in the parlour.

Source: Legit.ng