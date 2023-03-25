A young man was suddenly called out by his pastor while service was going on to come to the altar

The pastor said that the man has been making music videos on TikTok with his sweet voice, and he wants him to do the same thing in church

Church members could not stop laughing at the situation and were entertained when the man sang

A young man, @osei.3, with a beautiful voice was surprised by his pastor during their church service. While preaching, the man faced him and said, "I've caught you".

The clergyman added that he has been watching videos of him singing on TikTok, and now he wants him to sing.

The church member was surprised and didn't know what to say. Photo source: @osei.3

Pastor caught member on TikTok

The young man looked surprised because he was caught unawares. Seconds after holding the mic, the man sang and uplifted the mood of the congregation.

In a video he shared on TikTok, the young man said that he was initially lost when his pastor called him out.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 400 comments with more than 49,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@Maame Serwaah said:

"Am shock, so our pastors are watching us on Tiktok."

@Veekee said:

"Your pastor is so nice and funny."

@Theo_Official said:

"What Tiktok will not do to us doesn't exist."

@Jennie said:

"Same thing happened and I found myself asking the audience this… 'Please,give me a song so I sing'."

@Abdul Kadir Asma said:

"Pastor said I catched u on tiktok singing."

@EMILY said:

"The same way I was in a family gathering and my uncle insisted I should sing.and gave him a side eye."

@Linda Ofori said:

"I remember my pastor also asked me to come and dance in front of the congregation because he saw me dance in one of my TikTok videos."

Source: Legit.ng