A video of a husband who surprised wife at work has warmed the hearts of many who saw how thrilled the wife was by the gesture

In the video, the wife was so happy her excitement was visible through her smile and body language

The lady's husband did not come to surprise his wife with his presence only but also came with a gift, giving her a flower that also meant so much to her

A video has shown the simple moment of happiness between couples who still find joy in each other's company.

In the viral TikTok video shared by @silentandamanda, a husband came to the wife's workplace to surprise her at lunch which instantly put the wife in a state of happiness.

Wife gets surprise visit and flower from husband. Photo credit: @silentandamanda Source: TikTok

Source: UGC

The wife was so pleased with the gesture of the husband to visit her that she rushed to withdraw cash that they would use in their outing.

Wife gets flowers

The husband did not also come empty handed as he also gave her in addition to showing up, a gift of flowers.

Many social media users who watched the video also appreciated the kind gesture of the husband which they agreed is worth emulating.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Lewis23 reacted:

"why can I not stop watching this OMG she's so gorgeous yeah yeah yeah."

@AdaBllIGates also reacted:

"future husband take notes."

@CharltoDeGuzman792 said:

"sweet love this picture. you guys are beautiful."

@erlcnyamz_ wrote:

"she's very beautiful."

@DlamondPaints said:

"The lady has energy."

@amanda43773 commented:

"Uuuurgh I want this kind of love and husband to always gas me up where are you soulmate."

@Nicole_Rhodes also commented:

"Catching the pure love in these lunch where can I find a husband like this."

