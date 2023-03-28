A young man was overwhelmed as he came face to face unexpectedly with his female best friend after 13 years

The lady has been residing in London for over a decade and made a surprise return to her home country in style

The heartwarming video of the pair has elicited mixed reactions as someone tipped them to settle down with each other

A lady returned home after 13 years in London and threw her male best friend off balance with her unannounced return.

The young man was so shocked and collapsed to the ground on the road on seeing his bestie.

The besties reunited after 13 years apart. Photo Credit: @elianam280

Source: TikTok

With shock written all over his face, he sat up and eventually got up while still avoiding the abroad returnee.

The besties eventually hugged, quite to peole's excitement. People present celebrated her return. The clip was shared by the returnee's sister.

The incident happened in Congo. The TikTok clip has gone viral and stirred reactions.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

@ogechukwumbama said:

"Them fit marry each other... it's happened to my cousin bro... this type of love is real no jokes."

@Sylv said:

"Ahhh it must be nice to have childhood friends in Congo."

@LADY V said:

"He collapsed."

@Piesie_AJ said:

"The collapse was very necessary."

@vee said:

"Aaah mine will beat the hell out of me first."

@joycélyn said:

"The way he dropped awww."

@Essie said:

"I can't wait to go back to Congo lol my friend better act like this."

@Princess2K said:

"Stop it so cute."

Source: Legit.ng