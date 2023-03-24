A Nigerian woman abroad stopped her husband from having a haircut in a woman-owned saloon after she found out about it

The woman ran after her husband, took him by the hand and led him to a male-owned barbing saloon for his haircut

Mixed reactions have trailed the funny TikTok video, as many hailed the woman for being proactive

A Nigerian lady living in the United Kingdom with her family stopped her husband from going to a saloon run by a woman to have his haircut.

In a funny TikTok video, she spotted him stepping out from the window of their house and quickly ran after him after she learnt about where he was headed.

The woman took him elsewhere. Photo Credit: @bennyomoedofamily

Source: TikTok

She scolded him for dressing so lovely and yet expected her to believe he was just going for a haircut in a woman-owned saloon.

The man defended himself, saying the female barber does better and that the male one who handles his head in a manner he does not like.

Without wasting time, the woman led her husband by the hand to a male-owned barbing saloon where he eventually had the haircut.

The funny clip sent social media into a frenzy.

Social media reactions

@user3268606583993 said:

"My sister...na me dey barb my husband's hair oo...no time."

@MJcashmir said:

"Bro I strongly agree with you, Lisa salon is the best."

@Sadiddy Hiri said:

"Hahahaha, they go take u my broda, my sister talk Ashe will do massage for u."

@Babafemi said:

"You no want make your husband barb you for don marry bald man now."

@Shelby said:

"Hurry make them sn*atch am men no too plenty outside again."

@user3379512222600 said:

"But men the fix your nails,plait your hair and even massage you ladies."

@Innocentshedrack said:

"Omo which man go leave saloon wey woman dey massage and barb the same time go where your follow man go twist your head like say una get bif before."

@Mr Kay said:

"And him no even wear wedding ring o , na why he de put left hand fr pocket mke u fr no notice."

