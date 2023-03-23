A video of a little boy, who found out he was going to be a big brother and his reactions afterwards, has warmed hearts

In the viral Instagram video, the kid wore a cloth where the message was written and struggled to read the inscription; when he finally understood the message, he jumped in happiness

The little boy was so happy that he was going to get a sibling he began to shed tears of joy while hugging his mother

The story of a boy who found out that he was about to become a big brother has warmed hearts because of the way he reacted to the news.

In the Instagram video, the boy found it hard to read the inscription on the shirt where the message was written, but his mother helped with it.

Little boy sheds tears over happy news. Photo credit: @people Source: Instagram

When he finally understood the message, he began to jump around the room with excitement while asking his parents if it was true.

Boy sheds tears of joy

After moments of real happiness and excitement, he hugged his mother while shedding tears of joy.

The boy's genuine response to the news also moved many people who reacted to the video.

As of the time of publishing this report, the video had gathered over 24,000 likes and more than 1000 comments on Instagram.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Iamher0304 reacted:

"This is too sweet."

Sindhugeorge11 said:

"One of the happiest sibling I have ever seen."

Talknerdytomepls commented:

"Oh my goodness. He is the cutest."

@loveboth11 also reacted:

"This is one of the cutest reactions ever."

Xeberina also said:

"Precious little boy. Good job mom and dad."

@Rosacarica also commented:

"Let him cry. It is okay to cry. He is emotionally showing his excitement. Boys that cry grow up to be good men."

