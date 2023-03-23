On the occasion of his young-looking mother's 71st birthday, a man treated her to a lovely surprise

The young man bought a new house and surprised her with it along with a party she was unaware of

The sweet surprise was captured in a heartwarming video that has left warmed the hearts of netizens

A young man identified as Joshua James surprised his mother with the new house he bought and a party on her 71st birthday.

For the surprise, Joshua had his mum blindfolded and drove her to the new house where family members and loved ones were already waiting for them.

Joshua James celebrated his mother's 71st birthday in style. Photo Credit: @esquireestate

Source: TikTok

On getting to the entrance, he removed the blindfold and the woman was overwhelmed with surprise at the sight of loved ones and family members that greeted her.

He went on to show her around the house and introduce her to people who came around for her birthday party.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The lovely moment was captured in a video he shared on TikTok. Netizens gushed over how young his mum looked and he dropped a shocker.

"She actually gave birth to me when she was 40 years old!," he replied a lady in the comment section.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Yuppie said:

"The people that get it are the ones that know how to honor their parents and know they only want to see you happy and thriving."

_QueenMilli said:

"This lady looks like she’s 40! Beautiful!!"

Jay said:

"Seem like that’s every brother dream to buy there momma a house."

ShantiDenayMUA said:

"This is everything and now I’m crying❤️Happy Birthday to your mother and I know she’s going to enjoy her new home."

Mr_hollywoodhimself said:

"71 bruh stop playin but Happy birthday to her I wanna do the same for my mama and dad."

SINGLE LIFE said:

"How I wish my dear mum is alive to see how am doing now . It’s well."

Nèeno said:

"Literally my dream is to do the same, the universe, and your mom must be so proud God bless."

Man celebrates mum's birthday inside the market

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had celebrated his mother's birthday inside the market in style.

Without telling her what he had planned, the young man, with other people, took gifts to her shop. They all walked in a procession to where the woman was sitting in front of the foodstuffs she sells in the market.

In the TikTok video, the son, who was with a Bluetooth speaker, brought a bottle of wine and a bouquet made with N500 notes. The woman was so joyful.

Source: Legit.ng