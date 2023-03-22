A househelp has been hailed on social media for improving the abode of her parents which is a mud house

According to the lady, she left home at the age of 19 to work as a househelp in the city and returned home after a while

On her return, she surprised her parents with new chairs, a table and a bed which they lacked in the house

A househelp has inspired many people with her story as she shared how she made her parents happy.

The lady recalled how she was born and raised in a mud house and said she left home after her primary school entrance exam at the age of 19.

She fixed her parents' mud house. Photo Credit: @nekesa440

Source: TikTok

She left for the city where she worked as a househelp in different homes, saving money in the process.

The lady said it has always been her dream to build her mum a house. After a while in the city, she returned home and did a renovation of the mud house.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

She also bought new chairs, a table and a bed which was lacking in the house. The young lady hopes to buy her parents a car someday.

Via her TikTok page, she shared a video showing the mud house and the things she bought.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

favourumesh said:

"Our situation, my prayer is that one day i get my mum a permanent settlement, buy everything she needs.God help me."

MASKMAN said:

"May God bless you .I really like those who remember their parents..I too am going to surprise my mother too with full house furniture."

tabztatiana said:

"Wow i love this ... One day my time will also come and suprise my mum."

Nyokabi Waweru said:

"Same story dear with us from a mud 2rooms to wooden 2bedrooms finally to a mansion 4bedroom fully fanished ya gorofa."

Chebet Maiywa said:

"Not everyone whos sees this comment will believe me!The situation of this girl is actually what's going on in my life right now!.Thanks lol."

user979927032833 said:

"So I shouldn't lose hope of buying my mum a house even though I am a maid, thanks for the inspiration, I'll keep working hard."

Waitress builds a house for her parents

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a waitress had built a house for her parents.

A Facebook user identified as Innocent Tino shared the news on the social media platform as he urged netizens to stop complaining and rather start saving.

He said the 25-year-old lady did it courtesy of her salary and tips she put into her ajo - a Yoruba word for group savings or contributions. Tino shared his chat with the lady where she revealed that she turned the breadwinner after the demise of her dad.

Source: Legit.ng