An elegant lady has gone viral on TikTok because she was seen renovating her apartment by herself.

In a video she posted on her TikTok handle, @lavishmelovel expressed how proud she was to do the job by herself.

She was seen in the room when she was scratching off old paintings from the ceiling and preparing to repaint it.

She climbed on a chair so as to support her height and for her hand to reach the ceiling of the apartment.

According to her, she had to do the renovation herself since she couldn't beg anyone to help her. She said she learned the job from her father, who taught her all that he knows.

Her words:

"Daddy taught me everything he knows! I’m not going to beg nobody to help me do something I can do myself."

Source: Legit.ng