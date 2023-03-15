A Nigerian woman who helps to run market errands got massive help from people after a young lady talked down on her

Nigerians who sympathised with the woman for facing such humiliation sent her money gifts to make life better for her

A young man sent her N500k with the plan to send her on vacation, while another person placed her on N20k monthly money

A Nigerian woman known as Aunty Esther Ezinne, who helps people to shop, has been trending for hours on Twitter.

Massive help came her way after she was dragged by a young lady who did not like that she advertised her business under her tweet.

Aunty Esther got money gifts from people online. Photo source: @MensahEstherOmo, @spiriituaL

As a response to the advert, the lady told the woman (in a tweet now deleted):

"Let this be the last time you advertise under my tweet aunty abagaya oshi."

Blessings pour in for Aunty Esther

That singular tweet changed the story of Aunty Esther as people said she did not deserve such humiliation for a person who is always so committed to promoting her business online. Nigerian crowdfunded her.

A young man (@spiriituaL_) credited the woman with N500k with a promise to make an international passport for her and get her a vacation.

As if that was not enough, another young man (@RespiratoryDafe) placed the woman on a N20,000 salary.

Below are some of the reactions:

@Tope_Orus said:

"Jehovah thank you for coming for her."

@_arasmiles said:

"If this isn't grace. I don't know what it is."

@twickta said:

"My own na scheduled 10k monthly. Even if na to buy recharge card. Please send me your account number in my DMs."

@beautiful_Akudo said:

"This God of Esther ehn!!!!!!! Ahhh."

@Switsheen79 said:

"Beautiful to see these things happen..God bless the giver."

