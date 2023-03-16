An old car that has not been put to use for the past 31 years has finally been brought out from where it was packed

In a viral TikTok video, it was revealed that the car owner passed away 30 years ago and the car hasn't been touched since then

The video shows how dirty the car looked when it was brought out and how neat it became after it was washed thoroughly

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A viral TikTok video shows an old car being washed for the first time after 302 years of inactivity.

The short video was posted by @wddetailing, and it was revealed that the owner of the old car had passed away three decades ago.

The car was washed for the first time after 31 years. Photo credit: TikTok/@wddetailing.

Source: TikTok

After the death of the owner, the car was packed, and no one had brought it out to drive since that time.

Video of an old car packed for 31 years goes viral

As a result of the long period of disuse, the car looked old when it was brought out for washing.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

A lot of dust could be seen on its body, and it had to be thoroughly washed before the beauty finally came out.

After the washing, the car looked almost unrecognisable as it became immaculate,e and the red paint glowed brightly.

Many people are trying hard to identify the type of car it is, with some suggesting that it could be an Austin Healy Sprite.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Bob Sauer256 said:

"Austin Healy sprite."

@Joey said:

"Too close. He'll ruin the paint!."

@femus hue said:

What's the name of that liquid used?"

@richardmcbride79 commented:

"Austin Healey sprite. The first car I ever learned to drive at 10 years old."

@truthhurtssuckitup said:

"Austin Healy sprite. My dad had one. The hood emblem gives it away."

@okezieukasanya said:

"That's a vintage car and that's gonna cost some good dough."

Lady gets a new car from her mother

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a mother bought a new car for her daughter.

The woman is a food seller, and she says her daughter deserved the car for always being of help to her.

The lady cried when the keys to the car were handed over to her as a surprise gift.

Source: Legit.ng