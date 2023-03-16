A short video of a baby dancing beside her mother as they bought mime to a DJ mix while being filmed

The baby excitedly looked at the camera and tried to match her mother's energy, who was super amazed by the kid's performance

Many TikTokers said that the baby's energy surpassed her age, as some funnily said grandmas as coming back as kids

A video of a baby and her mother has stirred massive reactions online as the kid made funny dance to a song as she was being filmed.

She made the same moves as her mother. Even her mum marvelled at the baby's performance. As the woman mimed after the song, the kid danced with her head.

The baby enjoyed seeing herself on mum's phone screen. Photo source: @DLH

At every point in the video, she kept interacting with the camera, showing she loved the image of herself on her mother's phone screen.

The baby's mother said that her baby performed to the song well. Many people in her comment section said her reaction belied her young age.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 800 comments with more than 28,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

sugah2 said:

"Lol, I talk am say God no kuku make humans again e don tire 4 us.. so na our ancestors he dey send bak to us."

Lincoln_1_0_1_ said:

"UPCOMING TIK TOKER.. Idamu tik tok."

Mo Classic said:

"Na u spoil this baby video commot there make she do her video in peace."

ollie_bay1 said:

"This babe understood the assignment. It’s her vibes for me."

Treasure Doris said:

She be like mummy you Dey feel me? Oya see my head is it moving?"

she's Krobea said:

"Give baby way abeg she too fine."

