A woman has shared her story on Tiktok about how she got two sets of twins consecutively and the reaction of her husband has gone viral

In the video, the woman showed the two sets of twins, and each set wore matching outfits while beside their mother

Her husband danced excitedly around the living room in a way that showed that he was proud of himself for being a part of the process that led to the sets of twins

A viral Tiktok video showed a mother with two sets of twins in a funny way.

In the video, the woman started by showing the first set of twins and then presented the ones that came after them.

Mother of two sets of twins expects the third set. Photo credit: @thejacksonsofatlanta Source: Tiktok

The husband, who seemed happy and proud about having two sets of twins, danced around in the living room.

Mother hints at the third set

Many Tiktok users who reacted to the video said the woman might be expecting another set of twins, hence the reason for the clip.

As of the time of the report, the video had gathered over 5000 and 500 comments on Tiktok.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@maryse_paul9 reacted:

"it's the proud to be father for me in the back."

@user5735432597306 said:

"The way he walked thru.. like yea u kno was up."

@Taiwo4535 also said:

"my mom also gave birth to tvwins twice."

@user3540781881765zamzam sumey said:

"blessings."

@Melissa53773 also commented:

"omg bless them babies and Imao proud daddy in the back like yeah that's all me."

@Toni P. also reacted:

"First family where I see all 5 kids look exactly alike."

@aiMsCaramelKissez also said:

"Can I be y'all nanny lol."

@malaysiamayes13 commented too:

"Not a girl in sight lol yup husbae gotta wrap this up."

@Eby_beekee said:

"Congratulations sis Itap from your blessings of twins amen."

@Zai5373 also wrote:

"So the 2nd set of twins are a copy and paste of the 1st set! Hovw?"

Watch the video below:

