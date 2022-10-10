“Hope Your Parents Will See This”: Man Pours Wine on Lady on Graduation Day, Celebrates With Her in Video
- A young Nigerian lady has generated reactions online after she shared a short video showing her celebrating finishing school
- A man whose face was not caught on the camera poured wine around the lady as a mark of celebration
- Many TikTokers who saw the way she was sprayed with money thronged her comment section with congratulatory messages
A young Nigerian lady has shared a video of the celebration of her graduation. Standing beside a car, a young man poured wine around the lady and on her legs.
Another part of the clip showed the lady at the back of a vehicle as the same man sprayed some money on her.
Happy young graduate
She had the best time of her life. At a point, she struck different poses for the camera. The new graduate was all smile in.
Many people who reacted to the video sends her messages of congratulations.
Watch the video below:
As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 300 comments with more than 34,000 likes.
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
user3480654445658 said:
"more congratulations dear."
user4371217330291 said:
"Thanks be to God, Congratulations."
ngozichijioke765 said:
"Congratulations to you we thank God."
edubrazil81 said:
"hope your parents will see this video."
Debbie zee Nichole said:
"Congratulations my DSPG people."
user4585019951322 said:
"Congratulations dear."
melodygodwin781 said:
"Congratulations dear."
Rich lady graduated from school
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young lady known as Ogah Anita on TikTok made a video online to show the big celebration party she threw for her graduation.
In the video, the lady was seen in an expensive car as she showed off a long convoy. At a point during her clip, she took photos with the heavily armed security men escorting her.
Family celebrated lady's graduation
In similar news, a young man went online to share a video of how his family celebrated his sister's graduation. The party was a big one with many guests present.
The grand celebration could easily be mistaken for a wedding ceremony. At the start of the clip, a convoy came into the celebration venue.
