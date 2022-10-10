A young Nigerian lady has generated reactions online after she shared a short video showing her celebrating finishing school

A man whose face was not caught on the camera poured wine around the lady as a mark of celebration

Many TikTokers who saw the way she was sprayed with money thronged her comment section with congratulatory messages

A young Nigerian lady has shared a video of the celebration of her graduation. Standing beside a car, a young man poured wine around the lady and on her legs.

Another part of the clip showed the lady at the back of a vehicle as the same man sprayed some money on her.

Many people on social media wished her well. Photo source: TikTok/@nicoleazubuike

Happy young graduate

She had the best time of her life. At a point, she struck different poses for the camera. The new graduate was all smile in.

Many people who reacted to the video sends her messages of congratulations.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 300 comments with more than 34,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

user3480654445658 said:

"more congratulations dear."

user4371217330291 said:

"Thanks be to God, Congratulations."

ngozichijioke765 said:

"Congratulations to you we thank God."

edubrazil81 said:

"hope your parents will see this video."

Debbie zee Nichole said:

"Congratulations my DSPG people."

user4585019951322 said:

"Congratulations dear."

melodygodwin781 said:

"Congratulations dear."

Rich lady graduated from school

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young lady known as Ogah Anita on TikTok made a video online to show the big celebration party she threw for her graduation.

In the video, the lady was seen in an expensive car as she showed off a long convoy. At a point during her clip, she took photos with the heavily armed security men escorting her.

Family celebrated lady's graduation

In similar news, a young man went online to share a video of how his family celebrated his sister's graduation. The party was a big one with many guests present.

The grand celebration could easily be mistaken for a wedding ceremony. At the start of the clip, a convoy came into the celebration venue.

