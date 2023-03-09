A man has posted the video of his smart little daughter, who is so much interested in his power bike

In a viral TikTok video, the intelligent girl went to her father's bike and put it on as if she wants to ride it

She also knows how to put off the bike smartly and this made some people to warn the father that the girl will ride the bike one day

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

A proud dad has posted a video of his clever little daughter who loves his power bike.

The dad posted the video on his TikTok handle @user9958174563781, showing how the girl operates the bike like an adult.

The little girl knows how to put on the power bike. Photo credit: TikTok/@user9958174563781.

Source: TikTok

In the 41 seconds video, the dad told the little girl what to do with the bike, and she did everything perfectly.

Little girl who loves her dad's power bike

She was first told to go and switch on the bike, and she did that using the ignition. The girl also used the automatic start button to put on the bike and it revved to life.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The intelligence as well as the lack of fear displayed by the girl has endeared her to a lot of people on TikTok.

Some have however warned her father that one day, the girl will mount the bike and ride away without his knowledge.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@user4964355546990 said:

"So now you know where to look first when she's quiet and you can't find her."

@kgosiberg commented:

"Nice thing to teach them while they young."

@Nhlalnhla said:

"Until you leave it in gear."

@AssaMandah said:

"Too risky. She's gonna do that when you are not around."

@L ..city commented:

"Took me 28 years to start the bike."

@skylak26, roge reacted:

"I see a female biker right there."

@Joffrey Kagayo said:

"She is smart and curious."

Video of a girl who knows how to play the guitar

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a talented girl who knows how to play the guitar went viral on TikTok.

The smart girl tapped the guitar in a professional way, and it produced lovely music.

A lot of people who saw the video were of the view that the girl has a future in the music industry.

Source: Legit.ng